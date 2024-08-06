453 died while cleaning sewers since 2014, says Centre

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment ministry on Tuesday said around 453 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2014 despite 732 out of India's 766 districts declaring themselves free from manual scavenging. Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said states have made significant strives in improving their mechanisation capabilities by improving access to more than 5,000 standard septic tank vehicles.(PTI)

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale highlighted the states' achievements in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

"As of 31.07.2024, out of 766 districts in the country, 732 districts have reported themselves as manual scavenging free," Athawale said. The states have declared “manual scavenging free” under the framework of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

According to this Act, no person or agency can engage or employ any person for manual scavenging and any person or agency who engages in manual scavenging is punishable with imprisonment up to 2 years or a fine up to ₹one lakh or both. This act defines hazardous cleaning and manual scavenging in specific terms to ensure the safety and dignity of sanitation workers.

However, while responding to another question, Athawale said 453 people lost their lives while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2014, reported PTI.

Athawale said the government approved ₹371 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission for the eradication of manual scavenging. These funds will be utilised to acquire advanced machinery and improve their mechanisation in smaller villages, to reduce the reliance on manual labour for sanitation tasks and ensure safer working conditions.

The Union Minister said that states have made significant strides in improving their mechanisation capabilities improving access to more than 5,000 standard septic tank vehicles, 1,100 Hydrovac machines, and 1,000 desilting machines, reported PTI. Advisories have also been issued to provide safety gear to workers, establish helpline facilities for emergency desludging and conduct activities to raise awareness on the issue.

(with inputs from PTI)