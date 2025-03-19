7,971 cases of stone pelting on trains since 2023, cost railways 5.79 crore

NEW DELHI: Over 7,900 incidents of stone pelting at trains including Vande Bharat have been reported across the country since 2023, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The rail minister said 7,971 incidents of stone pelting on trains, including Vande Bharat trains, have been reported since 2023. (File Photo)

The minister said an amount of ₹5.79 crore was spent by all zonal railways during this period to repair coaches, including those of Vande Bharat trains, which were damaged due to stone pelting during this period.

“During the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 (up to February), 7,971 incidents of stone pelting on trains, including Vande Bharat trains, have been reported,” the minister told the Lok Sabha in a written response to a question by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

“Each case is registered under legal provisions, followed by proper inquiry of offenders and their prosecution. In response to such incidents, 4,549 persons involved in stone pelting have been arrested,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister added that the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), district police, and civil administration, had taken several steps to reduce such instances.

These include an awareness programme in inhabited areas adjacent to the railway tracks to sensitize people towards the menace of stone pelting and its consequences.

“The train escorting parties have been sensitized to remain more vigilant in vulnerable sections/spots, where incidents of vandalising on trains are frequently reported,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that State Level Security Committees of Railways (SLSCR) have been constituted for all states and Union Territories under the chairmanship of the respective director general of police or police commissioner of states/union territories for regular monitoring and review of security arrangements of the railways.

Responding to a separate question put by Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan, Vaishnaw said 12 cases were registered in February for vandalizing AC coaches of trains in Bihar, resulting in loss of ₹1,49,817.

“During February 2025, 12 cases were registered related to incidents of vandalism against AC coaches of trains in Bihar, causing a loss of ₹1,49,817 to Indian Railways,” Vaishnaw said.