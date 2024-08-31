47 Indians rescued from ‘cyber scam centres’ in Laos; embassy warns against ‘fake job offers’

At least 47 Indians who were trapped in ‘cyber scam centres’, have been rescued from Bokeo province in Laos, the Indian embassy in the Southeast Asian nation said on Saturday. So far, the Indian mission has assisted in rescuing 635 Indians from Laos and ensured their safe return home. The Embassy of India successfully rescues 47 Indians trapped in cyber scam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ of Lao PDR.(X/@IndianEmbLaos)

Indian authorities have advised citizens to be wary of “fake job offers” in Laos and emphasised the need for careful verification to avoid falling victim to scams.

According to a statement from the Indian Embassy in Laos, the embassy recently successfully rescued 47 Indians caught in cyber scam centres within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo province. “Of these, 29 were handed over to the Embassy by Laos authorities after their crackdown on illegal activities in Golden Triangle SEZ, while other 18 had approached the Embassy in distress, seeking help,” the embassy said on X, sharing the pictures of the rescued Indians.

According to an NDTV report, the scammers would impersonate women on dating apps to chat with potential victims. “After some time, they would convince the target to invest in cryptocurrency trading. Many were duped in India this way,” one of the rescued Indians was quoted as saying. The “cyber slaves” were deprived of food and rest if they failed to meet their daily targets, the report added. HT cannot independently verify this information.

In its statement on Saturday, the Indian Embassy urged the Laos government to take action against the unscrupulous elements involved.

The Embassy has issued a strong advisory to Indian nationals contemplating job offers in Laos, advising them to exercise caution and perform thorough checks to avoid falling victim to scams.

The advisory, available on the Embassy's website, offers detailed guidance and urges individuals to reach out to the Embassy if they have any doubts.

Embassy officials travelled from capital Vientiane to Bokeo to liaise

Indian embassy officials travelled from the capital, Vientiane, to Bokeo to coordinate with local authorities for the rescue operation, according to the official statement. Prashant Agrawal, the Indian Ambassador to Laos, met the rescued group upon their arrival to discuss the challenges they encountered and to provide guidance on the next steps.

The embassy has completed all necessary procedures with the Laos authorities for their repatriation to India. The statement added that 30 of those rescued have already returned to India or are en route, while the remaining 17 are awaiting final travel arrangements and will be departing soon.

The embassy's statement said that Agrawal stressed that "ensuring safety and well-being" of Indian nationals is a top priority for the Embassy. Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue of Indian national trafficking with Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

In the same month, the Indian embassy in Laos rescued 13 Indians who had been lured into cyber scam centres in the country and facilitated their return to India.