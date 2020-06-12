476 new Covid-19 patients take West Bengal past the 10,000-mark

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:39 IST

The total number of Covid-19 positive patients crossed the 10,000 mark in West Bengal, with 476 new cases being reported on Friday.

The total number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal till June 12 stands at 10,244. Till date, about 451 people have died due to the infectious disease in the state.

So far only seven other states - Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh - have crossed the 10,000-mark. Of these seven states, four states, including Bengal, have been pulled up by the Supreme Court on Friday. The apex court has sought detailed status reports from Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal regarding conditions in hospitals.

Out of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Kolkata with 3,356 cases reported the maximum Covid-19 patients. This was followed by two adjoining districts - Howrah with 1,620 cases and North 24 Parganas with 1,424 cases. North 24 Parganas is the most populous district in India after Thane in Maharashtra according to the 2011 census.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “I would urge you all to avoid overcrowding in buses. I request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible and allow relaxation in reporting time. We’ve ensured no one is marked late in government offices.”

The number of micro-containment units in Kolkata has also crossed the 1000-mark. It now stands at 1,163 according to state government data.

The number of active cases in West Bengal currently stands at to 5,587. At least, 218 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state since Thursday, which took the total number of recoveries to 4,206.