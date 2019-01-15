The much-publicised 49-day Kumbh Mela begins with its first official bathing of Makar Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday, with 1.25 crore devotees expected to take a dip.

Heavy security arrangements are in place with police and paramilitary forces deployed at strategic places in Kumbh Mela area and other places in the city. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kumbh KP Singh said over 20,000 police, paramilitary and other personnel have been deployed in the Kumbh Mela area for security of pilgrims.

Mela officials said around 35 lakh devotees took the holy dip on Monday. Bathing would take place at 35 bathing ghats roughly stretched over an area of 5.5 km in the mela area.

Bathing would take place at 35 bathing ghats roughly stretched over an area of 5.5 km in the mela area.

Here are the live updates:

8.30 am IST Naga Sadhus gather at Kumbh mela Naga Sadhus gather at Kumbh Mela.





8 am IST Hindu seers and saints head towards Sangam Ghat Hindu seers and saints head towards Sangam Ghat for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first ‘Shahi Snan’ at Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj. #WATCH Hindu seers and saints head towards Sangam Ghat for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first ‘Shahi Snan’ at #KumbhMela2019 in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/AdeDOAItHM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2019





7.30 am IST Devotees take bath in Ganga in Varanasi Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on Makar Sankranti.



