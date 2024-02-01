49 exotic birds, animals smuggled via Myanmar rescued in Mizoram: Officials

Silchar: Assam Rifles in collaboration with the state forest department on Thursday rescued 49 exotic birds and animals from Mizoram’s Champhai district and arrested two persons in connection with smuggling, officials aware of the matter said. The rescued animals include 10 Solomon Cockatoos, 2 Posque’s Parrots, 2 Marmoset Monkeys, 9 turtles, 10 snakes of different species and 16 lizards (HT Photo)

Officials said that these birds and animals were smuggled in through the India-Myanmar border.

“The vehicle carrying these exotic birds and animals was stopped at the DC Complex Road of Champhai town on Thursday morning. We rescued the creatures caged inside the vehicle,” officials said.

Officials from the Assam Rifles said that based on specific information, they carried out an operation in collaboration with the Champhai forest department and rescued the birds and animals.

The rescued include 10 Solomon Cockatoos, two Posque’s Parrots, two Marmoset Monkeys, nine turtles, 10 snakes of different species and 16 lizards, according to the officials.

The arrested persons were identified as Vachonia and Vanlalthlana. Vachonia is a resident of Mizoram’s Siaha district and Vanlalthlana is a resident of Aizawl, police said.

“The two Mizoram residents have been arrested under several sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They will be produced before the court after initial investigation,” police said.

Police prima facie it seems that the exotic creatures were transported from Myanmar and more smugglers were involved in it. “We are interrogating the arrested persons and also investigating the backward links to find the source,” officials said.