49-year-old man killed after falling from flyover in east Delhi

A 49-year-old man died after he allegedly fell from a flyover and was run over by a vehicle in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday, police said. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case and teams are scanning CCTV footage from the stretch of NH-24 and adjoining areas to reconstruct the sequence of events.(Unsplash Representative)

The incident occurred around midnight near the Manglam Cut flyover on National Highway-24, they said, adding that a PCR call regarding the accident was received at 12:03 am.

A team rushed to the spot and found a car and a scooter in a damaged condition, but the injured person had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital by the time they arrived.

At the hospital, doctors declared the man brought dead. He was later identified as Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, a resident of Vasundhara Sector-11 in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, they said.

"Initial enquiry suggests that Agarwal may have been hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle while on the flyover, causing him to fall onto the service road below, where he sustained grievous injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania in a statement said.

Amit Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver who first noticed the accident, told police that he was driving towards Ghazipur around midnight when he saw a man falling from the flyover onto the service road. With the help of two to three bystanders, he lifted the injured and rushed him to LBS Hospital in his auto, but doctors declared him dead.

The police said they have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case and teams are scanning CCTV footage from the stretch of NH-24 and adjoining areas to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine whether the deceased was walking, riding a two-wheeler, or travelling in another vehicle before the accident.

They are also trying to ascertain whether the damaged car and scooter found at the spot were directly involved in the accident or were part of a separate collision.

Investigators said statements of eye-witnesses and bystanders, including auto driver Amit Kumar, will be crucial to piece together the events leading to the fatal fall.

"The role of the unidentified heavy vehicle, suspected to have hit the victim on the flyover, is being probed. Efforts are on to identify the vehicle through surveillance footage," another police officer said.

The police have informed Agarwal's family about the accident. His body has been preserved at the mortuary for post-mortem examination.