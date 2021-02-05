4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K after 18 months

4G mobile internet services are being restored in Jammu and Kashmir, a top official of the administration of the Union Territory tweeted on Friday. High-speed internet connection was disrupted in the erstwhile state in August 2019, before the Centre revoked the stat's special status by abrogating Article 370. On August 5, 2019, the state was turned into a union territory. The move to restrict high-speed internet services was taken back then and though 2G services were restored to several places, high-speed services were not restored.





4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

4G internet services will be restored from Friday as J&K principal secretary (power and information) Rohit Kansal said in his tweet.

In August 2020 — a year after suspension — the J&K administration started restoring high-speed internet services by few districts at a time. Ganderbal and Udhampur were the first districts to get high-speed internet.

In April 2020, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that the decision on restoring 4G internet in J&K can not be made overlooking the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2021

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed happiness over the restoration of 4G internet. "Better late than never," he wrote