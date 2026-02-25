4-month-old twins, 4-year-old kids among 6 dead in Meerut house fire

At least six members of a family, including five children, died and one woman was injured after a fire broke out following a suspected short circuit in a three-storey residential building in the Lisari Gate area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday, police said on Tuesday. People gather around ambulances outside a hospital in Meerut. (PTI)

According to police, the incident took place at around 9pm in Lane No. 1 of Kidwai Nagar when flames erupted on the ground floor of the house. At the time, 12 women and children were inside, while the male members of the family had gone for evening prayers.

The house belongs to Iqbal Ahmed, whose family is engaged in tailoring and an online garment business. A large quantity of clothing material was stored on the ground floor, which officials said could have aided the rapid spread of the fire.The blaze is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault in a machine or home appliance, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Rukhsar (30), twin infants Anabiya and Inayat (six months), Aqdus (3), Mahvish (12) and Hammad (4). One injured woman, Ameera Bano (55), is undergoing treatment, police said.

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot quickly but could not initially access the upper floors because of intense heat, heavy smoke and the narrow lane leading to the house, which prevented fire engines from entering. Firefighters eventually reached the building through neighbouring rooftops and broke a wall to gain entry.

SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said the fire department and local police responded immediately after receiving information about the blaze. He noted that the congested locality made access difficult for firefighting vehicles, forcing teams to approach the building via adjacent rooftops. Authorities said seven people trapped inside were eventually rescued.

Police said the initial investigation pointed to a short circuit as the likely cause, though some locals claimed the fire may have started due to a gas leak. The exact cause is under investigation.

District magistrate VK Singh visited the spot and ordered a formal inquiry.

Chief fire officer Surendra Singh said the fire had been extinguished, the bodies sent for post-mortem examination, and the injured were receiving treatment. Authorities said that a detailed investigation was underway into one of the deadliest residential fires in the area in recent years.