Raghav Chadha on why he did not sign notice to impeach CEC: ‘Why blame me?’
AAP leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, said Raghav Chadha was hesitant to support the impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday released a fresh video responding to allegations made by his party members, including his alleged refusal to sign the Opposition's impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in March.
Chadha's latest defence comes two days after he was dropped from the party deputy leader's position in the Rajya Sabha, and in the face of ongoing attacks from his party members for going "soft" against the ruling BJP.
In the video, titled "Ghayal hoon, isiliye ghatak hoon" ("wounded, thus more dangrous"), the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab chose to defend against three allegations made by the party: his choosing to skip Opposition's walkouts; not signing a motion against the Chief Election Commissioner; and of being afraid of the BJP.
"They alleged that Raghav Chadha refused to sign the impeachment motion of the Chief Election Commissioner. Another blatant lie. No AAP leader told me to sign the motion, officially or unofficially," Chadha said in the video message.
He also claimed that while the Aam Aadmi Party has 10 MPs in the Upper House, 6 or 7 of them didn't sign the motion. He didn't name the other AAP MPs who he claimed didn't sign the motion.
"Where am I wrong and why is the entire blame on me?" he added.
He also reasoned that only 50 signatures were required for the motion to be introduced anyway, "which means out of 105 opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, the motion would have complete with just 50 signatures".
The motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was submitted on March 13, with signatures from 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs.
This is the first time in India's parliamentary history that a formal removal notice has been initiated against a sitting CEC. With the Budget Session currently adjourned, there has been no further movement on the notice.
AAP's claims over CEC motion
AAP leader Atishi had pointedly said Raghav Chadha was "afraid of the BJP and in raising questions to (PM Narendra) Modi ji”. She also asked why he skipped issues like “misuse” of Election Commission, and “vote chori” in Delhi.
She had said Chadha was hesitant to support the impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner. "Today, our nation is passing through an immense crisis. There is a grave threat to our Constitution, the West Bengal election is being stolen through the blatant misuse of the Election Commission, yet you are not raising any questions; why are you seemingly afraid to speak out against it?" Atishi asked in a video, posted on X.
"When the TMC and other opposition parties bring forth an impeachment motion against the Election Commission, you refuse to sign it," she added.
Other AAP leaders too raised the same issue of choosing to not sign the motion. Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out that while opposition moved a motion to impeach the CEC, Chadha did not sign it and had not participated in certain walkouts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More