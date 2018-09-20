5 arrested for human trafficking in MP

In a case of human trafficking, Mandsaur police have arrested five persons for selling children from Bihar under the garb of adoption through legal means.

The main accused, Kaveri Bai is absconding, police said on Thursday.

Senior police official Rakesh Mohan Shukla said they had received information that adoption papers were being prepared for two girls in the Mandsaur court, but in reality they were being sold for Rs 30,000 each.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 22:57 IST