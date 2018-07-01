5 beaten to death on suspicion of being child kidnappers in Maharashtra’s Dhule

Five persons were killed in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Sunday by villagers, who suspected they were part of a gang of child kidnappers, police said.

The five, along with a few others, were seen getting down from a state transport bus in the tribal Rainpada hamlet, news agency PTI reported, quoting a police official.

When one of them allegedly tried to speak to a child, the villagers, who had gathered for the weekly Sunday bazaar, attacked them.

“Five were killed in the mob fury,” police said.

According to police, there were rumours for the last few days that a gang of child kidnappers was active in the area.

The bodies are being taken to the nearby Pimpalner hospital, they added.

Social media videos and messages containing fake information about gangs stealing children have claimed 14 lives across the country since May 20 despite police warning people not to believe in such rumours.

Scores of incidents of people thrashing “suspicious-looking” strangers have been reported from different states in the past month or so. Lynchings have been reported from West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha in the past two months.

Last week, people in Sabroom town of Tripura attacked “rumour buster” Sukanta Chakraborty with sticks and bricks as he was warning people on a megaphone against fake information.