5 cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai see fresh surge in daily Covid cases

Five cities in India - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata - are again seeing a surge in their daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the country is fighting a fresh wave of infections fueled by the Omicron variant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total positive cases in Delhi have crossed the 1.6 million mark while in Mumbai, daily cases are surging again but have remained below the 20,000-mark since January 9. In Kolkata too, authorities are seeing more people getting infected with Covid-19. Daily infections in Chennai have crossed the 7,000-mark while the highest number of total Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are from Bengaluru.

Delhi:

Daily Covid-19 tally in Delhi surged again for a second consecutive day on Wednesday after 27,561 cases were reported, pushing the caseload to over 1.6 million. Wednesday's case count has been the highest since April 20 last year, when 28,395 cases were reported.

The national capital is under a weekend and night curfew along with other restrictions including a ban on dining in at restaurants and bars, work from home (WFH) for government employees except those in essential services and private employees apart from those in the exempted category. All schools, colleges, educational institutions, gyms, spas are closed and shops are opening on an odd-even basis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai:

More than 16,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, the daily tally has been below the 20,000-mark since January 9. The total cases in the capital city of Maharashtra are inching towards the one million mark.

Mumbai is also placed under a night curfew from 11pm to 5am. From January 10, gyms, spas, and beauty salons have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity in the city. Only fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter these establishments.

A few days back, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appealed to all residents to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 "considering the severity of Covid goes down with vaccination.”

Bengaluru:

Being the worst-hit region across Karnataka, Bengaluru has been adding the most number of infections towards the state's daily Covid-19 tally. In a fresh spike on Wednesday, Bengaluru added 15,617 of the 21,390 fresh cases seen in Karnataka. Of the 10 deaths in the state on Wednesday, six alone were from Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The city tops the list concerning the total number of positive cases at 1,334,957 and discharges at 1,244,869.

Chennai:

On Wednesday, daily cases in Chennai surged for a fourth consecutive day and crossed the 7,000-mark, pushing the caseload to 608,619. Nine deaths and 1,853 discharges were reported in the capital city of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Chennai also had the highest number of Omicron cases at 115 and all have recovered from the fast-spreading variant.

Kolkata:

The infection count in Kolkata surged again on Wednesday with 7,060 new ovid-19 cases, as West Bengal's daily tally climbed to 22,155. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 6,565 new cases.

According to the Union health ministry, among the above-mentioned cities, Kolkata reported the highest Covid-19 positivity rate at 60.29% between January 5-12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}