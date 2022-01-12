With 27,561 new cases, Delhi sees rise in daily Covid-19 tally

Delhi's daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally continued an upward trend on Wednesday after as many as 27,561 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin, which added that the case positivity rate in the national capital is currently at 26.22 per cent. This is the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic and the highest since April 20, when the city saw 28,395 infections.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, as many as 14,957 Covid-19 patients had also recovered during this while or were discharged from the hospital after treatment. In the meantime, 40 deaths were recorded, the bulletin added.

The deaths recorded are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities. Of the 133 Covid deaths recorded in the first 12 days of January, most were comorbid patients.

Details of hospitalised patients

Total patients admitted in hospitals (including suspected Covid-19 patients) - 2,363

Total Covid-19 suspect patient admitted in hospitals - 99

Total Covid-19 positive patients admitted in hospitals - 2,264

Covid-19 positive patients admitted in ICU - 618

Covid-19 positive patients on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator) - 91

Covid-19 positive patients from Dehi - 1,987

Covid-19 positive patients from outside Delhi - 277

Keeping in view the situation, the government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.

The city currently has 87,445 active Covid cases of which 56,991 are in home isolation.

Delhi reported 23 deaths due to Covid on Tuesday and 17 fatalities each on Sunday and Monday. It saw 54 fatalities in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September, and 29 in August.

In July, Covid had claimed 76 lives in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)