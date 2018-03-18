5 civilians killed, 2 injured in Pakistan shelling in J-K’s Poonch

Five members of a family were killed in Pakistan shelling on Sunday morning in Balakote area of Jammu and Kashmir, the border state’s police chief SP Vaid said.

Two persons injured in the ceasefire violation were shifted to a hospital, director general of police Vaid tweeted.

Choudhary Ramzan, his wife, Malka Bi, and their three sons were killed in Poonch’s Devta village while two girls were critically injured, a police officer said.

The ceasefire violation comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries, which have in recent days accused each other of harassing diplomats and their families.

Pakistan said on Saturday that its high commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, who was called back to Islamabad for consultations over the alleged harassment of its diplomats in New Delhi, was unlikely to return to his posting until the situation improved.

Islamabad has also decided to stay away from a World Trade Organisation meeting being hosted by New Delhi on March 19-20.