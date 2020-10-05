2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore

india

At least two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and three were injured after terrorists opened fire at a patrolling party in Pampore in south Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The injured personnel were evacuated to the district hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries. Traffic was stopped on the highway after the attack and security forces are conducting a search operation.

More details are awaited.