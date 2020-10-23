e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 5 dead, 3 injured in a fire at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

5 dead, 3 injured in a fire at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

Among the five victims that were killed in the fire, three were women. Many other workers managed to escape the factory in time, police added.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fire was caused by a series of explosions that took place inside the factory and severely damaged the structure, police said, according to a report in news agency PTI.
The fire was caused by a series of explosions that took place inside the factory and severely damaged the structure, police said, according to a report in news agency PTI. (File photo for representation)
         

At least five people were killed and three injured in a fire that broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Friday, according to reports.

The fire was caused by a series of explosions that took place inside the factory and severely damaged the structure, police said, according to a report in news agency PTI.

Among the five victims that were killed in the fire, three were women. Many other workers managed to escape the factory in time, police added. The fire service units from Srivilliputhur and Virudhunagar were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

DMK president MK Stalin condoled the deaths and urged the government to ensure safety precautions are taken in fireworks factories as Diwali is just around the corner. Stalin also sought adequate compensation for the bereaved families.

tags
top news
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
China soldier who strayed into Ladakh carried sleeping bag, mobile: Official
China soldier who strayed into Ladakh carried sleeping bag, mobile: Official
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: CSK to discover ‘missing spark’ against MI
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: CSK to discover ‘missing spark’ against MI
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In