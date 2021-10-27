5 dead in cracker shop fire in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, 10 injured

Chennai: Five people died in a fire at a cracker shop in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district on Tuesday night.Several people were injured in the fire which quickly spread to the building where the shop was located.

Authorities are yet to ascertain how the fire broke out.

The accident took place in Kallakurichi district’s Sankarapuram area where rescue operations are underway.

At least ten people have been admitted to the government hospital in Kallakurichi with burn injuries and are said to be in a serious condition.

A police officer told news agency PTI that the five people who lost their lives in the accident at the firecracker shop are suspected to be its owner and his employees.

Police said some more people who are reported to be trapped are expected to be rescued soon.

A video clip of the fire that emerged on social media shows a massive explosion turning the night sky into bright orange even as people, taken by surprise, could be heard shouting in shock.

Chief minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the victims and ₹1 lakh each for those in intensive care from the chief minister’s relief fund.

With a few weeks to go for Diwali, various shops have begun stocking up to sell firecrackers, most of them transported from Virudhunagar district’s Sivakasi, the manufacturing hub for firecrackers. This year, fire accidents have been reported in Virudhunagar in licensed and illegal fire-cracker making units where mishaps while mixing chemicals have led to explosions.