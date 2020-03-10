e-paper
5 dead in Himachal Pradesh bus accident

The accident occurred at Chehli village in Chamba Sadar area around 6.45 am. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Chamba from Dehradun, the police said.

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 18:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
The 35 injured have been sent to the Chamba medical college for treatment. 5 people have died in the accident.
The 35 injured have been sent to the Chamba medical college for treatment. 5 people have died in the accident.
         

Five people died and 35 were injured as a bus coming from Uttarakhand fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at Chehli village in Chamba Sadar area around 6.45 am. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Chamba from Dehradun, the police said.

The injured have been sent to the Chamba medical college for treatment after rescuing them with the help of the fire brigade personnel and locals, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Kumar (47), Pooja Kumari (28), Rajiv Kumar (37), Mani Ram (33) and Dawat Ali (30), the police added.

