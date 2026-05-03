5 facts on Chandrima Bhattacharya's journey from practicing lawyer to key Trinamool leader in Bengal

Chandrima Bhattacharya is a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress and a key member of the West Bengal cabinet under chief minister Mamata Banerjee. She is currently an MLA from Dum Dum Uttar, a seat she won in the 2021 Assembly elections and is contesting again this time. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. (TMC/File )

She had defeated Tanmoy Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a victory that marked her return to the constituency after having earlier represented it in 2011.

Also Read: ‘Left to make comeback, TMC, BJP politics stuck in mandir–masjid': Fiery Bengal candidate Dipsita Dhar | Exclusive

Over the years, she has also held several important positions in the state government, beginning with her induction into the first Mamata Banerjee ministry in 2011, followed by her appointment as junior Law Minister in 2012 and later elevation to Cabinet rank with independent charge, marking her steady rise within the government structure.

5 key facts about Chandrima Bhattacharya