5 facts on Justice BR Gavai, the next Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to take oath as the next Chief Justice of India on May 14. His name was recommended to the law ministry by the CJI Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Gavai is currently the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after CJI Khanna. Justice BR Gavai is currently the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court(PTI)

Justice Gavai will take over as CJI on May 14, becoming the 52nd Chief Justice of India. He is scheduled to serve until his retirement on November 23, 2025. The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.

Here are 5 facts on the incoming Chief Justice BR Gavai