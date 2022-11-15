5 family members drown in Narmada canal in bid to save woman

Five members of the same family drowned in the Narmada Canal in the Kutch district of Gujarat. They lost their lives while trying to save a woman from drowning in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra., according to Kutch West Superintendent of Police. The woman had slipped into the canal while fetching water.

Saurabh Singh, Kutch West SP, said that the police have recovered all the bodies.

"Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. The incident happened after family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water," Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh told ANI.

The Narmada Canal brings water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam to Gujarat and then into Rajasthan. The main canal has a length of 532 kilometres of which 458 km lies in Gujarat and 74 km in Rajasthan.

Several reports have highlighted the threat Narmada Canal poses due to it slippery slopes, and strong currents of water and algae make it difficult for even good swimmers to negotiate it.

According to a January report by Ahmedabad Mirror, about 55-60 bodies were recovered from the Narmada canal stretch between Vaishnodevi and Koba on SG highway in 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON