5 held for drug abuse in CCB raid on rave party

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 21, 2024 07:40 AM IST

CCB arrests 5 in drug raid at Bengaluru farmhouse party. Recovered drugs, MLA ID card found. Investigation ongoing under NDPS Act & IPC section 268.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five people on Monday on suspicion of drug abuse, following a raid at a party hosted at GR Farmhouse near the electronic city in Bengaluru, police said.

The event, organised by a Hyderabad-based event planner, was attended by over 100 people, including 25 women from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, with some reportedly flown in specifically for the occasion
The event, organised by a Hyderabad-based event planner, was attended by over 100 people, including 25 women from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, with some reportedly flown in specifically for the occasion (File photo)

Police said they had received noise complaints from the neighbours of the farmhouse as the party continued beyond the permitted hours. The police along with the CCB conducted raid at 3am.

During the raid, the CCB recovered a stash of drugs, including 17 MDMA tablets and cocaine. Police also recovered the identification card of an Andhra Pradesh MLA in a luxury car parked near the venue. The police haven’t revealed the identity of the state legislator, and whether the person was involved with the alleged rave party.

The event, organised by a Hyderabad-based event planner, was attended by over 100 people, including 25 women from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, with some reportedly flown in specifically for the occasion, said police.

Electronic city police inspector K Naveen said: “The investigation is ongoing. We have registered a case under the NDPS Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 268 (public nuisance).”

He said: “The complete operation was carried out by CCB officers, and it falls under the jurisdiction of Hebbagodi police limits. We have registered a case and handed it over to Hebbagodi. The FSL teams are conducting a probe.”

5 held for drug abuse in CCB raid on rave party

