5 Indians working in Mali kidnapped amid deepening unrest backed by Al-Qaeda-linked group

Five Indian nationals have reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen in Mali amid ongoing unrest in the west African country. The group was employed by a company working on electrification projects and were kidnapped near Kobri, news agency AFP quoted security officials as saying The unrest-stricken Mali now faces a fuel shortage after Al-Qaeda-linked group imposed staggering blockades. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

"We confirm the kidnapping of five Indian nationals," a company representative told AFP. The officials said that other Indians working for the company have been evacuated to Bamako, while no group has so far claimed the abductions.

In September, Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) jihadists kidnapped two Emirati nationals and an Iranian near Bamako in September. They were released last week for a ransom amounting to at least $50 million, AFP reported.

Indian foreign ministry is yet to comment on the development.

Unrest in Mali

Mali is reeling under an unrest linked to criminal groups and jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group and is currently under the military junta rule. Staggering fuel blockade has pushed Mali into an economic crisis forcing the government to shut schools, prevent harvesting and limit access to electricity, AFP reports.

President Assimi Goita on Monday urged the citizens to do their part by reducing unnecessary travel as he promised to "do everything possible to deliver fuel".

(With inputs from agencies)