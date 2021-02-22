5 killed, 5 others injured as truck rams auto rickshaw in Bihar’s Katihar
- Police said the five men killed in the road accident were members of a band party which had performed at a wedding shortly before the accident.
Five people were killed and five others including two teenagers were seriously injured in Bihar’s Katihar district in the early hours of Monday when a truck hit an auto rickshaw in which they were returning from a marriage ceremony, police said.
The accident took place on national highway 31 near Khaira Bahiyarpur. The deceased have been identified as the members of a band party.
The victims were returning from Maranga in Purnia district to Kursela when the accident took place. The five victims who died on the spot were identified as Arjun Mochi (50), Kishor Paswan (45), Dharmendra Kumar Mandal (50), Sushil Kumar Mochi (30), and Chhote Lal Ram (42).
The injured have been identified as Santosh Kumar (25), Mithhu Kumar, (17), Chintu Kumar (16), Shri Mochi (60) and Siya Ram Mandal (32). They all are residents of Bhangaha village under Falka police station of Katihar.
A police team sent the injured to a nearby health centre.
“The injured have been admitted at Sameli PHC. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Katihar district hospital for postmortem,” deputy superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Roy said.
Police have seized the truck but the driver escaped from the scene.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police bust Maoist gun factory in Munger, probe supply links
- Police will also probe if the weapons made in the gun factory were being supplied to Maoists in other districts or states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDP elects Mehbooba Mufti as party chief for another term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India extends $100 mn line of credit for defence equipment to Mauritius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal campaign a success; over 100,000 joined us: AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates several railway projects in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in conspiracy case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 killed, 5 others injured as truck rams auto rickshaw in Bihar’s Katihar
- Police said the five men killed in the road accident were members of a band party which had performed at a wedding shortly before the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Game over for BJP govt': Akhilesh Yadav on UP budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today, wife's turn tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another lockdown unaffordable’: Maharashtra minister Tope urges people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Charles de Gaulle carrier to exercise with Vikramaditya in Indian Ocean in April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Disha Ravi sent to fresh 1-day police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP, Chattisgarh witness spike in daily cases of Covid-19
- India’s Covid-19 tally hit the grim milestone on Monday by surpassing the 11 million mark, according to the data released by the health ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP, Karnataka before Puducherry: How Congress lost govts in 2 other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox