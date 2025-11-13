Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
5 killed as car gets crushed between 2 trucks near Navale bridge in Pune

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 07:48 pm IST

Several videos of the accident surfaced on the internet showing the car engulfed in huge flame.

Five people were killed after a car got crushed between two container trucks that caught fire on a bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on the outskirts of Pune city on Thursday.

Officials said eight to ten people were also injured in the accident on the Navale Bridge. The accident occurred when the brakes of the goods truck failed and it went out of control, according to India Today.

"As per preliminary information, five people died, while eight to 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital," a police officer told PTI.

"We are probing how the accident happened. Currently, our priority is to ensure that the injured people receive immediate treatment in the hospital," an official said.

