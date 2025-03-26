5% more flight ops likely this summer

Indian airlines are set to operate more than five percent additional departures this summer compared to the previous year, according to data shared by the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). According to the DGCA data, Air India will operate 4,310 weekly departures in the summer schedule, compared to 2,278 in the same period last year, showing an apparent 89.20% increase. (AP)

The data pertains to the summer schedule, which outlines the flying slots airlines will receive – though some may choose not to fly as many services.

“Summer Schedule 2025 (effective from 30th March 2025 till 25th October 2025) of the scheduled domestic airlines has been finalised… there are 25,610 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 129 airports as per summer schedule 2025 compared to 25,007 departures per week from 124 airports in winter schedule 2024,” the DGCA stated.

According to the DGCA data, Air India will operate 4,310 weekly departures in the summer schedule, compared to 2,278 in the same period last year, showing an apparent 89.20% increase. However, this significant jump reflects the absorption of Vistara’s operations following the merger of the two airlines completed in late 2024, rather than organic growth.

Vistara, which operated 2,324 weekly departures in the summer schedule 2024, no longer appears in the 2025 schedule as its operations have been fully integrated into Air India. When considering the combined operations of both airlines in 2024 (4,602 weekly departures), Air India’s 2025 schedule actually represents a 6.35% decrease in total flights post-merger.

Air India Express, which will operate under the same ownership group as Air India, shows a substantial increase of 38.49% in weekly departures—rising to 3,375 from 2,437 last year.

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, will operate 8.49% more weekly departures this year, with 14,158 flights compared to 13,050 in 2024. This growth reinforces IndiGo’s dominant position in the market, commanding over 55% of the domestic capacity.

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, will operate 1,089 weekly departures this year, up from 903 last year, marking a 20.60% increase as it continues to expand its network across the country.

Among the smaller carriers, Star Air shows the strongest growth with a 58.31% increase in weekly flights, rising from 319 last year to 505 this year. Regional carrier Fly91 will dramatically increase its operations from just 20 weekly departures last year to 123 this summer, a 515% jump as it expands beyond its initial routes.

However, not all airlines are expanding. SpiceJet will reduce its flights by 25.17%, operating 1,240 weekly departures compared to 1,657 in 2024, as the airline continues to navigate financial challenges. The DGCA also mentioned that, of the 129 airports being served, new routes will be introduced to Ambikapur, Datia, Bidar, Porbandar, Pakyong, Rewa, and Solapur, while operations from Azamgarh and Rupsi airports will be suspended in the Summer Schedule 2025.