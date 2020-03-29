5 more test positive for Covid-19 in Kashmir, 1 dies

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 14:55 IST

Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kashmir on Sunday, taking the number of infected to 38 and dead to two in the region, officials said.

Rohit Kansal, the spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, said among the new cases two each were from Srinagar and Budgam and one from Baramulla.

A 67-year-old man, who had contracted Covid-19, died in Srinagar’s Chest Disease Hospital in the morning, Kansal had said earlier.

“Sad start to the day. Unfortunate demise of a coronavirus patient in Srinagar this morning,” Kansal had tweeted.

The person who died in the hospital had no travel history but he had met a couple who had come from Saudi Arabia. The couple is currently admitted in Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla.

A 65-year-old religious preacher from Srinagar, who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease earlier in the week, had died on Thursday.

Most of those who have contracted the coronavirus disease are contacts of the preacher and another infected person who tested positive last week after returning from abroad.

Officials have said 5763 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance so far in the region.

According to the Union health ministry data on Sunday, 979 people have contracted Covid-19 and 25 people have died due to the highly contagious disease across the country.