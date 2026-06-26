5 natural diamonds weighing 1.22 carats found in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund

Five natural diamonds, weighing 1.22 carats, have been found in the Baloda-Belmundi diamond block in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district during scientific exploration under a prospecting licence issued to NMDC-CMDC Ltd (NCL). The Union government had approved the 156.80 square kilometres block for a joint venture under a 1957 law following a Chhattisgarh government recommendation. Officials said the discovery demonstrates Chhattisgarh’s mineral potential. (AFP/Representative)

Officials said the exploration carried out this month included internationally accepted techniques such as stream sediment sampling, ground magnetic and resistivity surveys, and drilling up to a depth of 500 metres. They added that geologists identified a potential diamond-bearing kimberlite body.

Officials said around 200 tonnes of bulk samples were collected from the kimberlite and processed. The five natural diamonds were found after mineral processing and acid washing.

“This is a very encouraging result because recovery of natural diamonds at the initial exploration stage confirms the presence of a diamond-bearing geological system,” said state joint director (geology) Sanjay Kankane.

Kankane added that major diamond-producing countries such as Botswana, South Africa, Canada, and Australia also reported only a limited number of diamonds during their initial exploration phases before extensive surveys led to the discovery of commercially viable deposits.

Possibility of widespread diamond mineralisation Mainpur in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district was until now considered the state’s principal diamond-bearing region. Officials said the latest discovery suggests that diamond mineralisation could be far more widespread than previously estimated, opening up possibilities for investment, employment generation, and economic development.

Kankane said the discovery demonstrates that scientific exploration using modern technologies is continuously revealing Chhattisgarh’s mineral potential. “Baloda-Belmundi has the potential to emerge as one of the country’s important diamond exploration centres,” Kankane said. He said NMDC-CMDC Ltd would continue exploration, drilling, and resource assessment to scientifically evaluate the Baloda-Belmundi block’s diamond reserves.

Officials said an exploration programme in what is now Chhattisgarh was launched in 1987-88 in Gariaband. The first breakthrough came during the 1992-94 field seasons when geologists identified kimberlite pipes, the parent rock of diamonds.

In 1996-97 and 1997-98, a detailed exploration was carried out in Behradih. The studies established that the Behradih kimberlite pipe extends over 180 metres by 135 metres. Diamond grains were confirmed within the kimberlite, and the area was estimated to hold a potential resource of 1.3 million carats.

Four major kimberlite pipes were identified in the Mainpur Kimberlite Field. Diamond mineralisation has been confirmed in the Behradih and Paylikhand kimberlites. Kimberlite rocks were also identified in the Tokapal area in 1996. No diamond mineralisation was found there, and the region came to be known as the Tokapal Kimberlite Field.