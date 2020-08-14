5 NIA officers get home min’s medal for excellence

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 02:34 IST

Five officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) including the officer who investigated the ISIS conspiracy in India have been awarded “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” this year, the agency said on Thursday. The five officers are A P Shoukkathali (additional SP, NIA, Kochi), Vikram Mukundrao Khalate (SP, Mumbai), Dhan Ram Singh (additional SP, Guwahati), C Radhakrishna Pillai (deputy SP, Kochi) and Anil Kumar (deputy SP in New Delhi).

NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said Shoukkathali probed ‘Omar Al Hindi-Kanakamala ISIS Module’ case and arrested six for their involvemnent in the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS/Daish in south India.