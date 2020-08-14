e-paper
Home / India News / 5 NIA officers get home min’s medal for excellence

5 NIA officers get home min’s medal for excellence

NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said Shoukkathali probed ‘Omar Al Hindi-Kanakamala ISIS Module’ case and arrested six for their involvemnent in the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS/Daish in south India.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 02:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Five officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) including the officer who investigated the ISIS conspiracy in India have been awarded “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” this year
Five officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) including the officer who investigated the ISIS conspiracy in India have been awarded “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” this year, the agency said on Thursday. The five officers are A P Shoukkathali (additional SP, NIA, Kochi), Vikram Mukundrao Khalate (SP, Mumbai), Dhan Ram Singh (additional SP, Guwahati), C Radhakrishna Pillai (deputy SP, Kochi) and Anil Kumar (deputy SP in New Delhi).

NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said Shoukkathali probed ‘Omar Al Hindi-Kanakamala ISIS Module’ case and arrested six for their involvemnent in the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS/Daish in south India.

