5 of family found dead inside Prayagraj house, probe on
Five members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, were allegedly murdered in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Saturday morning, police said.
While bodies of two women and the girl were found inside their house, the body of a man was found hanging in the courtyard, in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area. A 50-year-old woman was found critically injured and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.
One of the rooms was also set on fire allegedly by the accused, and was doused by the fire brigade, police said.
The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav (55), his wife Kusum (50), their daughter Manisha (22), daughter-in-law Savita (25), and Rajkumar’s granddaughter Sakshi (1).
Rajkumar’s son, Sunil, was not at home when the purported crime took place, Prayagraj senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said.
Meenakshi, another 5-year-old granddaughter of Rajkumar, was found alive in the house and is being taken care of by the police team, Kumar added.
Police suspect the deceased were assaulted with a blunt object. “All angles, including loot and enmity, are being probed,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.
Sunil, who runs a tea stall near Prayag railway station, alleged that bodies of two women were found without clothes. “I have no enmity with anyone in the village,” he said in his police complaint.
Taking note of Sunil’s allegation, the SSP said: “All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to determine their cause of death and if the two women were sexually assaulted. The post-mortem examination will be carried out by a panel of doctors. The entire process will also be videographed.”
A first information report was registered at Tharwai police station against unidentified people under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of Sunil’s complaint. “Seven teams have been formed to work out the case at the earliest. The guilty will not be spared,” the SSP said.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior police officers to conduct an impartial probe into the case and initiate strict action against those found guilty, his office said on Twitter.
On April 16, five members of a family were found dead in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station in trans-Ganga area of the district. At least 11 people have been arrested so far.
8-year-old boy killed, 3 teachers injured as school van overturns in Ferozepur
An eight-year-old boy was killed and three teachers injured after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Lelli village in Ferozepur, following a collision with a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Tarunpreet Singh, a Class 2 student at a private school in Bhawra village. The three injured teachers are under treatment and said to be out of danger.
Five gangsters arrested from mall in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a shopping mall near Old Session Chowk in Ludhiana after police nabbed five gangsters from the area on Saturday evening. The gang had allegedly opened fire outside a house in Ferozepur on Friday evening, following which they had landed on the police radar. As per information, after the firing incident, the gang had escaped Ferozepur and reached Ludhiana's Pavilion Mall on Saturday evening. On receiving information, Ludhiana police also reached the spot.
Out for a dip, 2 Ludhiana teens drown in canal
Two Class-9 students drowned in a canal near Gurdwara Flahi Sahib on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 15, and Ayush, 15, of Daba, who were students of a private school. Dehlon station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said that the teens, along with six of their friends, had left home in the morning. The deceased belong to migrant families from Uttar Pradesh.
Man found dead at sports complex in Kurukshetra
A 23-year-old man was found murdered at a sports complex in Gudha village of Kurukshetra district. Police said on Saturday said few locals spotted the naked body of The deceased, Gurvinder Singh. The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was a resident of nearby Mahua Kheri village and had left home on Friday evening. Babain police station incharge Nayab Singh said the police had got the information on helpline about the body.
HC denies custody of child to father accused of abetting wife’s suicide
The man who is accused of driving his wife to commit suicide cannot be handed over the custody of their minor child, the Punjab and Haryana high court has held. The court was hearing a plea from one Somveer from Hisar in Haryana. As per the allegations, she had committed suicide on account of torture and harassment caused by the husband for bringing less dowry.
