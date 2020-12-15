e-paper
5 of Tamil Nadu family found dead, suicide suspected

“Post-mortem examination does not reveal any criminal action,” said Villupuram superintendent of police, S Radhakrishnan.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 02:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Villupuram
Their bodies were sent to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital for autopsy and last rites were performed on Monday evening.
A family of five including a 37-year-old man, his wife, 30 and their three children were found hanging inside their house on Monday in Valavanur in Villupuram district, police said, adding the probable cause of death by suicide was financial stress. The children were two girls aged 8 and 6 and a boy aged 3.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the man had borrowed small amounts of money from several people to improve his business,” said Villupuram superintendent of police, S Radhakrishnan. But he was unable to repay as he did not have any income for the past nine months due to Covid-19.”

Their bodies were sent to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital for autopsy and last rites were performed on Monday evening. “Post-mortem examination does not reveal any criminal action. It was death by hanging. The children may have been sedated in their food because no marks or injuries were found on their bodies to show resistance,” the SP said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini:
011-24311918
