5 people missing in Darjeeling hills after car plunges into Teesta
At least five persons, including a woman, went missing when the car they were travelling in fell into river Teesta in the hilly regions of Darjeeling in north Bengal late on Sunday night.
Search and rescue operations were launched on Monday, but till reports last came in, police and rescue teams were yet to trace the missing people and the car.
“Search operations are continuing. The missing persons are yet to be traced,” said Harikrishna Pai, superintendent of police of Kalimpong.
Police said that a group of villagers from Gorubathan in Kalimpong, another hilly district in north Bengal, had gone to a picnic at Tribeni in the adjacent district of Darjeeling. The five had gone for a picnic.
The accident took place on National Highway 10, between Gail Khola and 29th Mile, when the picnickers were returning home. The police were informed on Monday when one of the vehicles didn’t reach home late on Sunday night and a search operation was launched.
“Search operation was carried out on Monday, but neither the car nor any of the victims could be traced,” said Shanti Rai, a member of Teesta Rescue Centre.
Locals said that the depth and gushing water of the Teesta was making the search operation difficult.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attacked by elephant when she was 3, 23-year-old finally gets compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam villagers perform ‘shradh’ ceremony for 36 vultures killed by poisoning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India tells Sri Lanka to honour pact after Colombo takes back port contract
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests against farms laws won’t end anytime soon, says BKU’s Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No formal talks with govt until harassment stops, detained farmers freed: SKM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Man booked for murder of cop on duty in Thoothukudi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No blood banks in 63 districts of country
- The 63 districts include 14 from Arunachal Pradesh, 5 each from Assam and Bihar, 12 from Manipur, 7 from Meghalaya, and 9 from Nagaland.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the tribal Halbi rappers of Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ego won't help run the country': Raut after meeting Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avoid travel in Myanmar, says Indian Embassy in advisory after military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Interstate trafficking racket busted; 11, including 4 minors, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out in a building in Maharashtra's Andheri; 5 fire tenders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Build bridges, not walls,’ says Rahul Gandhi in swipe at Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt upgrades probe into Israel embassy blast after Iran link. NIA moves in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cannot remain dependent on others for India's defence,' says Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox