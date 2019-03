Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Handwara which entered its third day on Sunday taking the death toll to eight including five men in uniform and a civilian.

“Two terrorists were killed. The operation is in progress,” said Army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia.

The death toll of the security forces rose to five with a CRPF trooper succumbing to his injuries Saturday night.

“One more Jawan of CRPF has succumbed in hospital last night,” said IG CRPF (operations), Zulfiquar Hassan.

“The operation is going on. We can’t share any more details,” he said.

He refused to identify the slain CRPF man.

A civilian was also killed in the gun battle on the first day. The operation at Baba Gund area of Kralgund in Handwara, 72 km north of Srinagar had started on Friday. A militant presumed to be dead emerged from the rubble of a house opened fire and inflicted casualities on security forces.

Police on Sunday morning said that the encounter is in advanced stage.

“Handwara encounter update: #Operation is in the #advanced #stage. Further #details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” tweeted Kashmir police.

Two CRPF personnel and two police men were killed on the first day of encounter on Friday which started after police, army and CRPF cordoned Baba Gund area after information about the presence of militants.

“As the searches were going on, the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the search party. In the process, two police personnel, two CRPF personnel and one individual sustained critical injuries and succumbed,” a police spokesman said.

The two police personnel were identified as Naseer Ahmad Kholi and Ghulam Mustafa Barah and two CRPF personnel have been identified as Inspector Pintu and constable Vinod.

The spokesman said that an individual identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir also sustained bullet injury and died at a hospital. Locals said that security forces used pellets and bullets to disperse protesters near the site of encounter.

They said that a few houses and cattle sheds have been damaged in the encounter. The locals said that the area is congested making it easy for militants to shift nearby houses.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 10:51 IST