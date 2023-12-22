Congress chief's 'India is united' statement over Poonch terror ambush

Congress on Friday expressed its anguish over the killing of soldiers and condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in which Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X and extended his support to the families and loved ones of the soldiers, and also hoped for a speedy recovery of those injured. He said, “India is united against the scourge of terrorism.” Army personnel stand guard near the site where an Army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists, in Poonch district,(PTI)

“In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the complete and speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks that have been taking place in Rajouri and in the areas of Pir Panjal range. India is united against the scourge of terrorism,” Kharge said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A total of four soldiers were killed and three injured after two Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The vehicles came under heavy fire when navigating a blind curve at a spot known as Dhatyr Morh between Dera ki Gali (DKG) area and Bulfiaz.

“IndianArmy and #Whiteknight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in #Surankote on 21 Dec 23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism,” the XVI Corps, part of Army's Northern Command, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“An operation was being conducted in general area DKG since the night of Wednesday. At approximately 3:45 pm on Thursday, two army vehicles carrying troops to the operational site were fired upon by the terrorists. Army troops immediately retaliated upon the fire,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

The operation is in progress and further details are being ascertained, the officials said. Disturbing images and videos emerging from the site showed blood on the street, broken helmets of soldiers and shattered windscreens of the two Army vehicles.

Thursday’s attack was the seventh since October 2021 in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, south of Pir Panjal. In the seven attacks, 34 army personnel have lost their lives, including two captains and two JCOs.

The area involved in Thursday’s incident was not close to the Line of Control (LoC).