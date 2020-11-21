5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:14 IST

At least five Trinamool Congress MPs in West Bengal may resign from the party any moment, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh said on Saturday.

The list includes TMC party veterans and heavyweights such as Saugata Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, Singh added.

“At least five TMC MPs could resign any moment. Saugata Roy maybe speaking on behalf of the TMC in front of the camera but he would also join the list once the camera is removed,” Singh told the media on Saturday.

“In the coming days, the BJP will form the government (in West Bengal). The day Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP; the present TMC government will not be able to remain in power. The government will fall,” he added.

Roy, however, has rubbished the claims as BJP propaganda and said that he would either quit politics or die but would never join the BJP.

“Arjun Singh is a known Bahubali and an accused. It could be his dream or a part of the BJP propaganda. I will quit politics and die but I will never join BJP. I am not a saleable commodity,” Roy said.

Adhikari, who also holds the portfolio of state transport minister, has been throwing a veiled challenge at the TMC leadership over the past few days. Adhikari, however, could not be contacted.

Senior TMC leaders had earlier said that Adhikari was particularly unhappy with organizational decisions taken by Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha member and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and election strategist Prashant Kishor who was roped in after the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Causing embarrassment for the ruling TMC some of its party legislators have already spoken out against election strategist Kishor, while one MLA, who was branded a rebel last month, has said that Mamata Banerjee is no more in control of the party.

Firhad Hakim, a minister has accused the BJP of playing dirty politics.