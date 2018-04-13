5-year-old resisted rape by cousin, he slit her throat with a knife; accused arrested

The police have arrested a youth on the charge of killing her 5-year-old cousin following an abortive attempt to rape her here earlier this month.

The 19-year-old man was taken into custody from his house in Das Bustee under Burmamines police station area Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

He allegedly slit the throat of the girl with a knife after she resisted his move to rape her on April 4 in an abandoned building and dumped the body in a dustbin, Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray told a press conference.

After the killing, he returned and joined his relatives and local people in searching for the girl.

During investigation, the police found one person who had seen him coming out of the abandoned building at that time of the day.

Birtheray said the police then picked him up and questioned him.

Initially he tried to mislead the investigators but later confessed his crime, he said.

Police had recovered two silver bangles of the victim, amulet and the knife used in the killing from near the spot, Birtheray added.

