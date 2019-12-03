50-yr-old woman allegedly gangraped, killed in Andhra Pradesh; one held

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:39 IST

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Tuesday, police said, adding that one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident took place at Bheemanapalli village early on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused raped the woman before strangulating her.

East Godavari superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Hashmi said the police were questioning some suspects. “Investigation is going on,” he said.

The police have apprehended a 40-year-old man suspecting him to be the prime accused, another police official said on condition of anonymity. Two others, said to be his accomplices, were thrashed by villagers and handed over to the police, he said.

“The accused sprinkled red chilli powder all over the house of the woman so as to mislead the dog squad,” the police said.

The woman was living alone since the death of her husband and son two years ago.