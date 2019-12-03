e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

50-yr-old woman allegedly gangraped, killed in Andhra Pradesh; one held

According to police, the accused raped the woman before strangulating her.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:39 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The incident took place at Bheemanapalli village early on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Bheemanapalli village early on Tuesday.(Representative image)
         

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Tuesday, police said, adding that one person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident took place at Bheemanapalli village early on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused raped the woman before strangulating her.

East Godavari superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Hashmi said the police were questioning some suspects. “Investigation is going on,” he said.

The police have apprehended a 40-year-old man suspecting him to be the prime accused, another police official said on condition of anonymity. Two others, said to be his accomplices, were thrashed by villagers and handed over to the police, he said.

“The accused sprinkled red chilli powder all over the house of the woman so as to mislead the dog squad,” the police said.

The woman was living alone since the death of her husband and son two years ago.

tags
top news
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News