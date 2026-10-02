500+ detained, internet cut, clips from police buses: High drama in Delhi as Jantar Mantar sees protests again

Over 500 protesters, including former Delhi CM Atishi, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AISA leader Neha Bora were detained in Delhi on Friday as police moved to prevent a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Track live updates

AAP leader Atishi detained (L). Political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies are protesting to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters. (AAP/X, PTI)

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The protest was called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with activists and political leaders. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called a separate protest and asked people to join them on Gandhi Jayanti.

The groups are demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Deep Dive What are the reasons behind the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation? Protesters are demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns about the Election Commission's functioning. Why did the Delhi Police impose prohibitory orders during the protest at Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to prevent unauthorized gatherings and maintain public order during the protest against the Election Commission. How did the recent protests at Jantar Mantar affect internet and metro services? Internet services were suspended in a 1.5-km radius around Jantar Mantar from 9 am to 9 pm, and 12 metro stations were closed for entry and exit due to security measures surrounding the protests.

Delhi Police earlier denied permission for the proposed October 2 protest, despite the right to peaceful assembly being a fundamental right, and imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district. The order restricts unauthorised gatherings, demonstrations, processions and slogan-shouting.

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Several protesters who attempted to reach Jantar Mantar from the Ashoka Road side were stopped by police and taken away in buses. Heavy barricading was placed on roads leading towards the protest site, while Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed at multiple points.

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SFI and DYFI members separately gathered to protest against the Election Commission and the SIR exercise. The organisations planned to mobilise around 1,500 people at Jantar Mantar despite not receiving police permission.

AISA national president Neha Bora was also among those detained during the continuing agitation around Jantar Mantar; SFI and DYFI members were among those held during the police action. Political activist Yogendra Yadav was also detained.

Delhi police officals detained AISA President Neha Bora and activist Yogendra Yadav at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Saurabh Bharadwaj detained

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Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained from the protest site. On X, he said he had been “arrested from Jantar Mantar” and shared slogans related to the campaign against alleged “vote chori”. He shared a video from inside the police bus.

Police officials on duty said they were acting on instructions from senior officers.

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Atishi claims ‘fight will go on’

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi was also seen on the police bus, being taken away. On X, she wrote, “Detained by Modi ji’s Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar.”

She added that the “fight against #VoteChori shall go on” and used the hashtag “#ChunavAyogThikKaro” in her post.

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The AAP later posted a video showing her detention. “Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition [Atishi] ji, who was peacefully protesting against vote theft, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Prime Minister Modi ji, this country will not run on dictatorship. The vote thief Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign.”

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Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha was also detained by police amid the heightened security arrangements in Delhi. He was taken towards the Badarpur border. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also took part in the protests at Jantar Mantar.

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CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat takes part in a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

Internet services suspended till 9 pm

Mobile internet services were suspended from 9 am to 9 pm in the Jantar Mantar area. Services were shut within a roughly 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar.

12 metro stations closed, traffic hit

The security measures also affected Delhi Metro and road traffic. The DMRC initially announced the closure of entry and exit at 11 stations, with Barakhamba later added to the list, taking the total to 12, HT reported earlier.

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The affected stations included Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, New Delhi and Barakhamba. Interchange facilities remained available at some stations.

Delhi Traffic Police also imposed diversions and restrictions around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and Ashoka Road. Commuters were advised to avoid the affected stretches.

BSF, Delhi Police deployed; barricades slow traffic

Security personnel were deployed at several points, including Minto Road and roads approaching central Delhi. Barricades were also placed on the DND carriageway towards Delhi, with vehicles being stopped and occupants questioned about their destinations, according to people at the site.

The barricading slowed traffic on some stretches, with vehicles being channelled through reduced road space.

NSUI workers stopped near Jantar Mantar

NSUI workers, led by national president Vinod Jhakhar, also marched towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police and multiple layers of barricading.

Around 200 workers raised slogans of “Gyanesh Kumar Go Back”. After around 15 minutes, police announced that the gathering was unauthorised and warned protesters that action could be taken if they did not leave the area.

Why protesters are demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

The October 2 mobilisation is part of continuing protests over the Election Commission’s functioning and the SIR exercise, under which electoral rolls are being revised.

Criticism increased after an Indian Express investigative report claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections on several occasions concerning decisions taken by Gyanesh Kumar without their knowledge. The Election Commission has maintained that decisions of the three-member commission, including those relating to SIR, were taken unanimously.

The Jantar Mantar protest also follows earlier demonstrations over the issue, during which police detained activists and student leaders.

(With inputs from Gargi Shukla)