 500-metre area around Gujarat’s Somnath, Ambaji temples declared vegetarian zones
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

500-metre area around Gujarat’s Somnath, Ambaji temples declared vegetarian zones

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday declared as “vegetarian zones” a 500-metre area surrounding the famous pilgrimage sites of Somnath temple in Saurashtra and Ambaji temples in north Gujarat.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2019 13:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Somnath temple,India news,Gujarat Chief minister vijay rupani
People gather on main square of Somnath in front of Shiva's Temple at sunset.(Getty file photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday declared as “vegetarian zones” a 500-metre area surrounding the famous pilgrimage sites of Somnath temple in Saurashtra and Ambaji temples in north Gujarat.

The announcement was made by Rupani at a gathering in Palanpur in Banaskantha district, around 145 km from here.

The move means that non-vegetarian food, such as meat and chicken, cannot be sold near the premises of these two temples.

While the Somnath temple is in Gir-Somnath district, the Ambaji temple is in Banaskantha district.

“I hereby declare a 500-metre area surrounding the pilgrimage places -- Somnath and Ambaji -- as vegetarian zones. From now on, there will be a total ban on selling non-vegetarian food in these areas,” Rupani told the gathering.

Several religious outfits and the residents of these pilgrimage centres had been demanding such a measure since long.

Both the temples are top religious sites for Hindus, attracting pilgrims from all over the country as well as abroad.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 13:13 IST

tags

more from india