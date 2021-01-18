500K trout ova dispatched from Kashmir to 3 other states for rearing
From Asia’s largest trout farm in south Kashmir’s Kokernag, 500,000 trout ova were dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Uttarakhand for rearing.
Brown and rainbow trouts are cold water fish introduced in Kashmir over 100 years ago.
The chief trout farming project officer at Kokernag, Mohammad Muzaffar Bazaz, said that 500,000 trout ova were dispatched from the farm to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Bhimtal in Uttarakhand where the directorate of cold water research centre has been established by Indian Council of the Agriculture Research.
Bazaz said that the 500,00 trout ova were airlifted so the progeny reach the respective destinations safe and unharmed.
Also Read: Farooq Abdullah asks PM to restore 4G internet in J&K; prays for vaccine success
“Our staff at the farm worked overnight so these trout ova reach the respective destinations undamaged. The facilities were provided by the principal secretary of the animal husbandry department through the PMMSY scheme.”
Spread over 20 hectares, the farm was set up 36 years ago with support from the European Economic Committee. It started with a single hatchery which has now been upgraded to three hatcheries that supply millions of eyed ova and seeds to beneficiaries, including private fish farmers.
Bazaz said that Kashmir has two types of fisheries, warm and cold water. “For trout culture, the temperature shouldn’t exceed 20 degrees Celsius. Brown trouts are in abundance in the upper reaches,” he says.
Kashmir is also known as an anglers’ paradise—tourists, particularly foreigners, head for high-altitude water bodies as brown trout is found in high-altitude lakes and streams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand assembly polls a yr away, BJP starts prep; Cong faces infighting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav over Tandav: Why Amazon’s political drama ignited a firestorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahni set to become Bihar MLCs unopposed
- No other person has filed nomination against Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukesh Sani in view of the obvious majority of the National Democratic Alliance in the state legislature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scale down deployment of teachers on Covid-19 duty: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: FIR against makers of web series Tandav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physical hearing on alternate basis resumes in Delhi district courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for running fictitious firms to aid businesses evade GST: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan voice removed from Covid-19 awareness caller tune: HC told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR registered in UP against makers of web series ‘Tandav’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS decision-making body to hold annual meet in Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Before 2025, we aim to bring down road accidents by 50%: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old girl's body with throat slit found in Rajasthan's Barmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's first voter, ex-school teacher: Shyam Saran Negi has never missed an ele
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox