50th Mann Ki Baat 2018 Live: Voice is mine, but spirit of the show is of the people

The 50th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio show, Mann ki Baat, will air on All India Radio on Sunday. The programme that was started in October 2014, months after the Modi government assumed office, is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. In its previous episodes, PM Modi has spoken on issues of social, national as well as international implication including education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change and drug menace.

Here are the live updates:

11: 23am IST Today’s youth won’t do things that they don’t believe in Sometimes our elders become hurdle to conversation. I try to learn from youths, match their wavelengths. Today’s youth won’t do things that they don’t believe in. If they believe in something, they will leave everything and do that. Accept instead of expect. Youths ask a lot of question. This is a good thing because they want to They don’t want to waste time and want to achieve things fast. They will transform the nation.





11:15am IST The spirit of Mann ki Baat is of the people: PM Modi Voice is mine, but examples, emotion and the spirit of Mann ki Baat is of the people: PM Modi





11:13 am IST I become family member of people while reading letters I get letters from people. I read this closely and understand the circumstances of the person. By this, I become part of the family of the person, and have become a family member of many people across the country: PM Modi





11:10am IST Our country will remain Atal, our culture will remain eternal If a leader has crores of listeners, what more does he need. A study found that it has been non-political. Modi will come, Modi will go, but our country will remain Atal, our culture will remain eternal: PM Modi





11:05am IST Radio has wide impact, says PM Modi On being asked why he chose radio for Mann ki Baat, Modi said: “While working as a BJP worker in Himachal in 1998, I stopped for tea at a dhaba. The person running the dhaba gave me sweets, surprising me. He said India has tested nuclear bomb and said he had heard on radio. Radio is the most extensive communication medium, probably has an impact unmatched by any other.”



