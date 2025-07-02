51 dead, 22 missing as heavy rain and floods continue to lash Himachal Pradesh

At least 51 people have lost their lives and 22 others are missing in Himachal Pradesh as torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides continue to wreak havoc across the state during the ongoing monsoon season, according to the latest official data. Losses were also reported in health, education, rural and urban development, fisheries, and animal husbandry departments.(PTI)

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), under the Department of Revenue, Government of Himachal Pradesh, released a cumulative damage assessment report on July 2, covering the period from June 20 to July 1. The report reveals significant damage to human lives, private properties, livestock, and public infrastructure across the state's 12 districts.

"A total of 51 deaths have been reported so far due to multiple causes, including flash floods, drowning, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents. The number of missing persons currently stands at 22, with Mandi district reporting the highest -- 10 deaths and all 34 missing persons -- primarily due to flash floods and cloudbursts," the SEOC said in its report.

The report further stated that 103 people have been injured in monsoon-related incidents. Extensive Damage to Property and Infrastructure

The state has reported damage to 204 houses, of which 22 were fully damaged (both pucca and kaccha structures). Additionally, 84 shops, cow sheds, and labour huts have been affected. The loss to private property is estimated at ₹88.03 lakh.

Damage to public infrastructure is far more extensive, amounting to a staggering ₹283.39 crore ( ₹28,339.81 lakh). The worst-hit sectors include, Public Works Department (PWD), Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) and power sector.

Losses were also reported in health, education, rural and urban development, fisheries, and animal husbandry departments.

"These figures are cumulative and subject to updates as field reports continue to arrive. All district authorities are on high alert and conducting rescue, relief, and restoration operations," the SEOC spokesperson added.

Among districts, Kangra reported the highest number of deaths (13), followed by Mandi and Chamba (6 each), and Kullu (4 deaths). The districts of Kinnaur, Shimla, and Una reported between 2 to 4 deaths, while Sirmaur and Solan reported fewer casualties.

On July 1 alone, seven new fatalities were recorded -- one each in Bilaspur and Mandi, three in Kullu due to a road accident, and two in Chamba, also road accident victims.

The SEOC report also revealed that 84 cattle and other livestock have perished, causing further distress to rural families dependent on agriculture and dairying.

According to the SEOC's month-wise compilation, June witnessed the highest human toll so far this year, with 132 deaths and 270 injuries. Cattle losses were also significant in June, with 830 animal deaths recorded.

The Himachal Pradesh government has activated all emergency protocols and is operating a 24x7 control room at SEOC. Public helpline 1070 has been issued for reporting emergencies.

As the monsoon progresses, the disaster management authority continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with district administrations to provide timely relief.