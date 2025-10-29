51 Maoists, including 20 carrying ₹66 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur: Around 51 Maoists, including 20 carrying a total bounty of ₹66 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said. The surrenders took place under the ‘Poona Margem, Punarwas se Punarjeevan’ (Rehabilitation for Social Integration) programme. (Representative photo)

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav said that the Maoist cadres decided to return to the mainstream, saying they were influenced by the state government’s rehabilitation policy and its focus on development and peace in the region.

“Their decision to shun violence marks another significant step in the government’s mission to eradicate Naxalism through dialogue and inclusive growth,” he said.

The surrenders took place under the ‘Poona Margem, Punarwas se Punarjeevan’ (Rehabilitation for Social Integration) programme, a key initiative launched by the Bastar Range police to encourage Maoists to join the mainstream.

Among those who surrendered were five members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 01 and Companies 01, 02, and 05; seven members of area committees and platoons; three members of the Local Organisation Squad (LOS); one militia platoon commander; 14 militia platoon members; and 20 lower-rung functionaries.

Since January 2024, a total of 650 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur district, while 196 have been killed in encounters and 986 arrested in security operations, police officers said.