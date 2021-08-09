53 assistant commandants pass out from ITBP Academy in Mussoorie

Fifty-three assistant commandants passed out from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Academy in Mussoorie on Sunday. These 53 assistant commandants included 42 in General Duty category and 11 in Engineering category.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the passing out parade and took the salute. SS Deswal, DG ITBP along with senior officers of the Force welcomed Dhami on the occasion.

Lauding the role of ITBP in protecting the country’s border areas in the over 3400 km long Himalayan range, Dhami said it is because of their sacrifices and alertness in the difficult terrain that people can sleep peacefully at night.

Dhami said he too was the son of an army man and as such was proud to participate in the passing out day parade. “ITBP personnel are not only protecting the Himalayan frontiers, they are also promoting adventure sports and initiating various welfare schemes in the border areas,” he said.

The chief minister also expressed his gratitude to ITBP for its services during various disasters in the state and across the country. He recalled their services during the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy and overall contribution in taking care of many medical emergencies in high altitude areas during the Char Dham yatra and Mansarovar Yatra and so on.

The chief minster while congratulating the new assistant commandants of ITBP, said he hoped that they would work with dedication and emerge as efficient and able leaders

ITBP Academy, which was established in 1978, trains directly recruited officers of the rank of Assistant Commandants, who constitute senior leadership of the Force and directly recruited Sub-Inspectors, who constitute subordinate leadership level, according to the website of the Academy. Besides imparting initial training to these Officers, the Academy has also developed specialisation in disciplines like counter-insurgency operations, rock climbing, VIP protection, and identification and handling of improvised explosive devices.