5.30L-cr investments pledged in the summit

The two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit that concluded at Bharat Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad witnessed the state government signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with investors in various sectors for a cumulative investment commitment to the extent of ₹5.30 lakh crore. A firecracker show takes place during the release of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision document at the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

According to the official data, the state government received investment commitments worth ₹2,43,000 crore on the first day on Monday, while it signed MoUs for additional commitments of ₹2,96,495 crore on day-2 on Tuesday, covering sectors including IT, industries, power, pharma, data centres, urban infrastructure, tourism, sports, and agriculture.

The summit, held at Bharat Future City, was designed to position Telangana as a global hub for technology, clean energy, pharmaceuticals, sports infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing as part of the government’s long-term “Telangana Rising 2047” vision.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and industries minister D Sridhar Babu oversaw the agreements.

“The scale of investor response reflects trust in the state’s transparent governance and streamlined industrial facilitation policies,” the official statement, quoting the chief minister said.

Some of the major investments attracted are a sum of ₹2,200 crore by Fertis India Pvt Ltd for a Food & Agri R&D Centre, rare sugars manufacturing facility, and crop nutrition projects, creating 800+ jobs; ₹1,000 crore from Kaynes Technology in EMS manufacturing; ₹1,100 crore by TWI Group on a manufacturing facility for the world’s first plug-in hybrid motorbike and ₹500 crore by Mahindra & Mahindra to expand its Zaheerabad plant for electric tractors and advanced tractor platforms.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) will establish a multi-product FMCG manufacturing hub with ₹1,500 crore in 100 acres, generating 1,000 jobs.

A significant share of investments came from leading pharma and biotech majors, reaffirming Hyderabad’s position as a global life sciences hub.

They include: Hetero Group — ₹1,800 crore for large-scale formulations manufacturing; Bharat Biotech — ₹1,000 crore for a state-of-the-art CRDMO facility; Aurobindo Pharma — ₹2,000 crore for expansion into complex generics, biosimilars, injectables; Granules India — ₹1,200 crore for peptide and oncology CDMO facilities; Biological E Ltd — ₹3,500 crore fresh investment for vaccines, CDMO, and R&D expansion.

Besides, the state government signed MoUs with various IT giants to set up data centres including JCK Infra Projects; RCT Energy, Aqylon Nexus, AGP Group, Infrakey DC Parks Purview Group and Analog AI (Alex Kipman).

Investments were also committed from several Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Financial Services, Urban Infrastructure and Real Estate, Sports, Tourism and Entertainment firms. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn came forward to set up a film studio at the Future City.

The chief minister said the record-breaking investment flow reflects global confidence in Telangana’s stable, transparent and citizen-centric governance framework.