e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 55-hour Uttar Pradesh lockdown begins today: What remains open, what will close

55-hour Uttar Pradesh lockdown begins today: What remains open, what will close

This decision to impose these curbs has been taken after reviewing the present situation of the Covid -19 pandemic in Uttar Pradesh and for putting an effective check on it, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 08:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been regularly holding review meetings on the Covid-19 situation in the state with his special team.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been regularly holding review meetings on the Covid-19 situation in the state with his special team. (ANI File Photo)
         

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to impose a lockdown in the state in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. The lockdown will come into force from 10 pm on Friday and remain till 5 am on Monday.

The government, however, insisted that it is not a lockdown. It said the authorities have imposed curbs on certain activities to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Except for essential and some other services, everything else will be closed in the state.

Here is a look at what will remain open and what will be closed.

What remains open:

• Medical and health services and essential services will continue as before.

• Petrol pumps and ‘dhabas’ (eateries usually present on the highways) would also remain open.

• No restriction on movement of those working in essential services, corona warriors, sanitation and the door-step delivery staff.

• The movement of railways would continue. Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation would make arrangement to operate buses to carry passengers arriving at the railway stations.

• Air services (both domestic and international) would also continue as before. There would also no curbs on movement of people from airports to their destination.

• Goods carrier vehicles would also not be restricted.

• The traffic on national and state highways too would continue.

• The ongoing campaign of medical screening and surveillance too would continue unhindered.

• Industrial units, which work continuously, would remain open in rural areas.

• All big construction works of expressways, bridges, roads and private projects would also continue.

What is closed:

• All offices and markets in urban and rural areas will remain closed during this period.

• Bus services, other than those ferrying passengers to railway stations, woul be prohibited during this period.

• Barring those industrial units, which work continuously, other units in the urban areas would remain closed.

The UP government order also said that at every public place, an awareness programme would continue with the help of the public address system against Covid-19 and communicable diseases.

The magistrates and police officers would hold joint patrolling and the teams of police and UP-112 would ensure these restrictions, it added.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
LIVE: India reports single-day record with more than 26,500 Covid-19 cases
LIVE: India reports single-day record with more than 26,500 Covid-19 cases
India, China military talks next week to focus on Finger Area, Depsang plains
India, China military talks next week to focus on Finger Area, Depsang plains
China warns citizens of ‘unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19
China warns citizens of ‘unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
After Galwan fightback, 16 Bihar moving to Col Babu’s home state
After Galwan fightback, 16 Bihar moving to Col Babu’s home state
Army soldier killed in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri
Army soldier killed in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri
Everyone was involved: Ganguly reveals how he was dropped from Indian team
Everyone was involved: Ganguly reveals how he was dropped from Indian team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In