55km Indo-Myanmar border fencing completed, says Manipur home minister

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam informed the Manipur legislative assembly floor on Wednesday that around 55km Indo-Myanmar border fencing out of 398km has been completed. Out of the 398km from border pillar number 32 to 130, 55km has been fenced in the state, said Manipur home minister. (HT Sourced Photo)

He was responding to the calling attention motion raised by Congress MLA Konthoujam Ranjit Singh to the growing apprehension and concern amongst the people of Manipur on the reported proposal for a land swap deal between India and Myanmar.

The home minister clarified that the government has been putting its effort to identify the unsettled area of the Indo-Myanmar stretch bordering Manipur and Myanmar. Adding that “border pillar numbers 75 to 79 remain one of the most sensitive stretches in the Moreh sector”.

“The government acknowledged the necessity of border fencing and we are targeting to complete the fencing work by 2028”, said Konthoujam.

“Out of the 398km from border pillar number 32 to 130, 55km has been fenced in the state,” adding, “there has been a delay in progress due to issues related to transportation of materials,” he added.

On reports of a “land swap” with Myanmar, the minister said, “There has been no information from the Ministry of External Affairs to the state government on the matter.”

Konthoujam said the people of Manipur are always against on any matter if it questioned on the territorial boundary which the government acknowledge.

“Also, before any decision is taken, the affected people will be informed by the central government,” he said.

The minister said the government acknowledged the problems caused by arms, drugs and illegal immigration due to the porous border. “Due to porous borders, the state has suffered from arms, drugs and illegal immigration proliferation,” he said.

The Opposition also sought clarification on account of the atrocities committed in the past two years particularly the abduction and subsequent killing of women and children in Jiribam, the bomb attack at Tronglaobi claiming the lives of two children, the killing of three Kuki church leaders at Saheibung and the ambush along the lmphal-Tamei road resulting in the death of four Naga civilians.

Konthoujam responding to the calling attention railed by Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh on “justice for victims”, said the government took necessary security measures to control law and order in Manipur despite harsh geographical terrain and additional security forces are deployed in the state.

Four have been arrested by the National investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with killing of six Nagas and the case has been progressing, he said.

“We handed over most of the cases to NIA so that the cases could be solve in a transparent manner as due to the ongoing crisis there is trust deficit among the communities of Meitei-Kuki and Kuki-Naga,” said Konthoujam.

Home minister also informed that a total of 9,647 case were registered since May 3, 2023 clash. Out of the total, 3,020 cases are undergoing investigation after formation of separate Special Investigating Team (SIT) and 312 cases have been charge sheeted while 29 cases have been handed over to NIA and 32 at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The government is trying hard for reconciliation of peace but cooperation is needed among community leaders to remove trust deficit among each other, he added.