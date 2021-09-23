57 poachers surrender arms in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region

As many as 57 poachers surrendered their arms and wildlife parts near the Raimona National Park in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Wednesday. The surrenders coincided with World Rhino Day and are expected to discourage hunting and poaching of wild animals in the area.

Pramod Boro, a chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council that administers the four districts in the region, also gave financial aid to the poachers who decided to give up poaching and take up alternate vocations. “Handed over ₹50,000 ex-gratia and assured two handloom clusters to 57 poachers who surrendered their arms…..Our govt. is committed to take every possible step to make ‘Poaching free BTR’,” tweeted Boro, who heads the United Peoples Party Liberal, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Boro asked all poachers to stop killing wild animals and said they plan to introduce rhinos to the Raimona National Park.

Rathin Barman, joint director, Wildlife Trust of India, said the initiative to have the poachers surrender their arms started after Raimona was declared a national park. “Poachers were identified and educated about protecting wildlife...,” he said. “In Assam and rest of northeast... various tribes have been involved in traditional hunting. Most of the weapons surrendered were self-made muzzle loaded rifles. Some of the poachers have already given up hunting, but they decided to hand over their weapons to the government.” Barman said there is no data on the number of poachers in the area and the process of surrender of arms would continue.