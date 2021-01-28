5G core network should be Indian, permission for trials soon: Telecom minister
Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said 5G core network should be Indian and the country should move faster on the next-generation technology with indigenously made telecom gears.
The minister said that the testbed is ready for 5G and the government will soon grant a permit for trials.
"We lagged in 2G, 3G and 4G but in 5G India should move at a speed faster than the world with made in India 5G. We have made a testbed and we are soon going to permit it. Core network should be Indian," Prasad said at a National Informatics Center Services Incorporated (NICSI) event.
The Department of Telecom had earlier set a target to start 5G trials in 2019 and rollout the next-generation service in 2020.
However, due to claims by the defence ministry and space department on part of the spectrum that was identified for 5G services led to the delay.
According to industry estimates, there are more than 100 commercial 5G networks rolled out across the world.
The minister said that 5G will be a disrupting technology and open up a lot of new avenues.
"I urge all the private sectors including other operators, NICSI to rise to the occasion to understand, adopt, innovate- the emerging contours of 5G. 5G is not only communication technology but it is disrupting technology and will create new avenues," Prasad said.
The minister said that he wants India to be a topmost data economy.
"Please develop NICSI as a good platform to help roll a big data economy in the country. The nation which will generate a huge amount of data will lead in the data economy," Prasad added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5G core network should be Indian, permission for trials soon: Telecom minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh foreign secretary in India to discuss PM Modi’s visit, bilateral ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh police to launch WhatsApp number to register complaints
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment: PM Modi
- While talking about the Centre’s efforts to usher in domestic manufacturing of defence equipment the Prime Minister said “The day is not far when India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment instead of a big market.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Signature on farmers' death warrant': AAP to boycott President Kovind's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Sri Lanka, Africa secures 400 million doses of Indian shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: AAP MPs to boycott President’s speech in solidarity with farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Holding hands, unzipping pants no sexual assault under POCSO: Bombay High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP says India's economic recovery post Covid-19 is strong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Locals stage counter protests at Singhu border against farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government will not take any risk that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan
- In view of the pandemic, GOI has released a set of SOPs regarding the Kumbh Mela. The authorities concerned have been asked to discourage children below the age of 10, people above the age of 65, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic diseases from participating in the Mela.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Centre must repeal 3 farm laws': Mamata tables resolution in Bengal Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox