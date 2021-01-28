IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 5G core network should be Indian, permission for trials soon: Telecom minister
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI16-12-2020_000206B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI16-12-2020_000206B)(PTI)
india news

5G core network should be Indian, permission for trials soon: Telecom minister

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the testbed is ready for 5G and the government will soon grant a permit for trials.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:57 PM IST

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said 5G core network should be Indian and the country should move faster on the next-generation technology with indigenously made telecom gears.

The minister said that the testbed is ready for 5G and the government will soon grant a permit for trials.

"We lagged in 2G, 3G and 4G but in 5G India should move at a speed faster than the world with made in India 5G. We have made a testbed and we are soon going to permit it. Core network should be Indian," Prasad said at a National Informatics Center Services Incorporated (NICSI) event.

The Department of Telecom had earlier set a target to start 5G trials in 2019 and rollout the next-generation service in 2020.

However, due to claims by the defence ministry and space department on part of the spectrum that was identified for 5G services led to the delay.

According to industry estimates, there are more than 100 commercial 5G networks rolled out across the world.

The minister said that 5G will be a disrupting technology and open up a lot of new avenues.

"I urge all the private sectors including other operators, NICSI to rise to the occasion to understand, adopt, innovate- the emerging contours of 5G. 5G is not only communication technology but it is disrupting technology and will create new avenues," Prasad said.

The minister said that he wants India to be a topmost data economy.

"Please develop NICSI as a good platform to help roll a big data economy in the country. The nation which will generate a huge amount of data will lead in the data economy," Prasad added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravi shankar prasad india
app
Close
e-paper
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI16-12-2020_000206B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI16-12-2020_000206B)(PTI)
india news

5G core network should be Indian, permission for trials soon: Telecom minister

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the testbed is ready for 5G and the government will soon grant a permit for trials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Bangladesh foreign secretary in India to discuss PM Modi’s visit, bilateral ties

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Masud Bin Momen has arrived on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair foreign office consultations and hold discussions to prepare for PM Modi’s Dhaka visit on March 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WhatsApp number will be in the public domain so that quick action can be initiated in a serious case, said police. (REUTERS)
The WhatsApp number will be in the public domain so that quick action can be initiated in a serious case, said police. (REUTERS)
india news

Chhattisgarh police to launch WhatsApp number to register complaints

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Chhattisgarh DGP told HT that the idea is to reach the common man under programme “Samadhan”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Prime Minister wore an NCC cap, inspected the guard of honour, and reviewed the march pasts by NCC contingents(ANI/Twitter)
The Prime Minister wore an NCC cap, inspected the guard of honour, and reviewed the march pasts by NCC contingents(ANI/Twitter)
india news

India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • While talking about the Centre’s efforts to usher in domestic manufacturing of defence equipment the Prime Minister said “The day is not far when India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment instead of a big market.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Manish Sisodia (C), Gopal Rai (2R), Satyendra Jain (2L) and others party leaders participate in a day-long hunger strike to support the protesting farmers against Centre's farm reform laws, at AAP office in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Manish Sisodia (C), Gopal Rai (2R), Satyendra Jain (2L) and others party leaders participate in a day-long hunger strike to support the protesting farmers against Centre's farm reform laws, at AAP office in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(PTI)
india news

'Signature on farmers' death warrant': AAP to boycott President Kovind's speech

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:07 PM IST
AAP leaders have dubbed passage of the three laws as the "signature on the death warrant of farmers".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin, during a vaccination campaign in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin, during a vaccination campaign in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
india news

After Sri Lanka, Africa secures 400 million doses of Indian shots

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
As with many vaccine deals, there are no immediate details on cost or how much people might pay per dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind will adress both the Houses of Parliament on Friday. (File photo)
india news

Budget session: AAP MPs to boycott President’s speech in solidarity with farmers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:56 PM IST
AAP has three Rajya Sabha MP and one in the Lok Sabha. They had voted against the three laws when they were passed in Parliament in September 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
The observation was made by a single bench of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala on January 15.(HT_PRINT)
The observation was made by a single bench of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala on January 15.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Holding hands, unzipping pants no sexual assault under POCSO: Bombay High Court

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:34 PM IST
The high court noted that the definition of "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act says that there has to be "physical contact with sexual intent without penetration".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
india news

'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST
She blamed the party at the Centre for the unfortunate incidents that took place on the 72nd Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Budget 2021 will be a game-changer and will focus on areas that have not received full support. We are going to identify such areas that need further support. We are working towards a resurgent India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Agarwal said.(PTI)
"Budget 2021 will be a game-changer and will focus on areas that have not received full support. We are going to identify such areas that need further support. We are working towards a resurgent India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Agarwal said.(PTI)
india news

BJP says India's economic recovery post Covid-19 is strong

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:25 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said that the Modi government has been walking on the path of strong reforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters had gathered from around 10 nearby villages.(HT photo)
Protesters had gathered from around 10 nearby villages.(HT photo)
india news

R-Day violence: Locals stage counter protests at Singhu border against farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Many of the protesters said that they are facing hardships due to the farmers' agitation and want the roads to be cleared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 'Maha Kumbh Mela' is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.(Reuters)
The 'Maha Kumbh Mela' is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.(Reuters)
india news

Government will not take any risk that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan

ANI, Haridwar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • In view of the pandemic, GOI has released a set of SOPs regarding the Kumbh Mela. The authorities concerned have been asked to discourage children below the age of 10, people above the age of 65, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic diseases from participating in the Mela.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurnam Singh Charuni. (HT Photo)
Gurnam Singh Charuni. (HT Photo)
india news

Farmers to protest at Haryana’s toll plazas till demands are met: Gurnam Charuni

By Neeraj Mohan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:12 PM IST
In a video message, Charuni also warned the BJP-led Haryana government against using police force on the farmers who were protesting peacefully for the past one month
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI File Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI File Photo)
india news

'Centre must repeal 3 farm laws': Mamata tables resolution in Bengal Assembly

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:08 PM IST
So far, five non-BJP-ruled states - Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi - have passed resolutions in their respective assemblies against the contentious legislations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka is a fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment made to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the virtual bilateral summit held in September 2020 for all possible support to Sri Lanka for minimizing the health and economic impact of the pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
The delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka is a fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment made to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the virtual bilateral summit held in September 2020 for all possible support to Sri Lanka for minimizing the health and economic impact of the pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccines

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The consignment of 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccine (Covishield) reached Colombo on Thursday under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP